Morocco takes historic third TotalEnergies CHAN triumph

Lamlaoui brace seals Morocco’s historic third TotalEnergies CHAN triumph

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Morocco secured a record third TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) title after overcoming first-time finalists Madagascar 3-2 in a pulsating final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions, champions in 2018 and 2020, were tested to the limit by a spirited Malagasy side, but ultimately their pedigree and experience told.

Star striker Oussama Lamlaoui was once again the difference, scoring twice — including a spectacular 40-yard effort — to finish as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals.

Victory earned Morocco the gold medal and USD 3.5-million prize money, while Madagascar’s gallant run ended in silver and a USD 1.2-million prize.

The final began at a frenetic pace, with Madagascar opening the scoring inside nine minutes through Felicite Manohantsoa.

Morocco equalised through Youssef Mehri from Khalid Baba’s assist, before Lamlaoui put the North African team ahead.

Madagascar, however, showed the resilience that had carried them this far. Against the run of play, Toky Rakotondraibe equalised midway through the second half, capitalising on a defensive lapse to send the Malagasy fans into raptures.

But the final word fell to Lamlaoui, who stepped up and delivered the game’s most memorable moment.

With Madagascar pushing higher in search of the winner, Lamlaoui spotted goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa off his line and unleashed a stunning 40-yard strike that sailed into the net.

****

SOURCE: CAF MEDIA