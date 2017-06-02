Morocco king boycotts Africa summit to avoid Netanyahu

Rabat, Morocco | AFP | Morocco’s king has cancelled plans to attend a West Africa summit this weekend in Liberia due to the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the foreign ministry has said.
The North African country is hoping to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after the African Union readmitted Morocco after a 33-year absence in January.
Mohamed VI had been due to attend the ECOWAS summit in Monrovia on Saturday and Sunday, where members are expected to discuss Morocco’s petition to join the bloc as a “full member”, the foreign ministry said late Thursday.
But key members of ECOWAS “have decided to reduce to the minimum their level of representation at the summit because they disagree with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being invited,” the ministry said in a statement.
The king “wishes his first visit to a ECOWAS summit not take place in a context of tension and controversy”, it said.
Netanyahu is expected to attend the summit from Sunday at the head of a large diplomatic and economic delegation, his office said.
Who are you joking?! This man has enslaved his Moroccan people for decades and monopolized the ENTIRE economy of the country to his and his Mafia’s profit. This thief Moroccan king needs to go and LEAVE our country alone, him and his corrupt mafia. Morocco is a rich, a VERY RICH country. Here’s a list of some of its resources and here is how the King and his Mafia exploit it:
It has 75% of the world’s reserves of Phosphate, which is used in both the agro and the Nuclear industries, two very important industries. Yet, most of the money is defrauded by the King Mohammed VI and his Mafia.
It has GOLD and SILVER reserves, being extracted by only the King and his subsidiaries such as MANAGEM and MAYA etc. According to the Guardian and the BBC, this King’s mafia smuggled 4 tons of Gold in a few months, which is absolutely INSANE :theguardian.com/business/2014/feb/25/billion-dollar-gold-market-dubai-kaloti
Its got tremendous fisheries on two coasts. Yet the fish is extremely expensive since the King’s mafia, once again, sells everything to Europe. The King Mohammed VI gave exclusive fishing agreement gifts to Military Generals such as General Houssni Benslimane, General Bennani, General Arroub, in return for their support. These are some of the richest Generals on EARTH, surpassing American Generals.
The government would not legalize Cannabis, which is another one of Morocco’s main exports to Europe. As the King Mohammed’s Mafia benefits from this trade as well.
Natural gas and Oil that have just been discovered in the East and on the Coasts. This is documented by Maps from major oil companies.
Tourism and Expat repatriations in foreign currency. Which only the King can use without a quota as he buys super expensive import cars and such.
So you can see: The list is very long. The conclusion is: The King Mohammed VI is a thief, surrounded by a Mafia. Plain and simple.
Thanks and LONG LIVE THE FREE PEOPLE OF MOROCCO