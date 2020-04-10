More women seeking family planning services at Kasese HC III

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is an increase in the number of women seeking contraceptives in Kasese town.

Joy Biira, a nursing officer at Kasese Municipal Health Center III, says they have registered an increase in the number of women seeking family planning services since the lockdown started.

According to Biira, they now register between 5 to 10 first time mothers seeking family planning services each day compared to the past where they could spend days without receiving any clients.

She suspects that the mothers could have resorted to family planning services to avoid unplanned pregnancies now that they spent a lot of time with their spouses or because they have some free time because of the lock down.

Dr James Muliwabyo, the In Charge Kasese Municipal Health Centre III has confirmed the increasing number of women seeking family planning services. He however suspects that some of the mothers could have resorted to this health centre since most health facilities are distant because of the lock down.

Sarah Musabe, a mother of three told URN that despite the fact that she was due for her family planning injection next week she couldn’t take chances because her husband is around all the time.

*****

URN