More Damalie, more Drama

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pearl Magic Prime has announced that the 2025 Uganda Film Festival’s Best TV Drama, Damalie, is expanding from a three-days-a-week broadcast starting Monday, 7th July 2025.

“Following its remarkable success and overwhelming viewer demand, the hit series will now air Monday – Friday at 8:30 PM, bringing fans even closer to the characters they love every single weekday,” according to a statement from Pearl Magic.

In this new chapter, Damalie takes an even darker and more gripping turn. Audiences will be introduced to unforgettable new characters including Solaire Mbidde, Damalie’s ruthless sister-in-law and newfound nemesis. Her two adopted sons, Josiah and Owen, enter the scene with ambition, rivalry, and romantic entanglements, especially as they both fall for the mysterious Zabuli – a girl with deep ties to Damalie’s past. As Damalie flees from justice and confronts betrayal, buried secrets, and personal losses, viewers can expect explosive drama, tangled loyalties, and a power struggle like never before.

” We’ve seen how Damalie has resonated with audiences, not just for its gripping plot, but for its rich characters and fearless storytelling,” said Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda. “This move to a five-day broadcast reflects our commitment to delivering compelling Ugandan stories at a scale and consistency that keeps our viewers hooked.”

“At M-Net, our mission is to keep audiences entertained, engaged, and eager for more,” said Margaret Mathore, Head of Channels – M-Net East Africa. “Expanding Damalie to five days a week means more opportunities to immerse yourself in the drama, connect with the characters, and a reason to tune in.”