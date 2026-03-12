MONUSCO condemns drone strike that killed UNICEF staff in Goma, warns of war crimes

Goma, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | Bruno Lemarquis, acting head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), has condemned the killing of Carine Buisset, a French national and UNICEF staff member, in a drone strike in Goma City, North Kivu Province, warning that attacks against UN personnel could amount to war crimes.

Buisset was killed in the early hours of Wednesday, around 4:00 a.m., when two drones struck the Himbi area near Lake Kivu, known to host leaders of the March 23 Movement / Alliance Fleuve Congo (M23/AFC) rebels, including Bertrand Bisimwa, Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo, and former President Joseph Kabila.

During the attack, an apartment where Buisset was sleeping was hit. The apartment belonged to Christine Guinot. Leaders Lawrence Kanyuka and Bisimwa accused the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) and its coalition partners of carrying out the strike. They claimed the attack targeted key operational pillars of the movement, including Bisimwa and General Sultan Makenga, and occurred far from the frontlines in densely populated areas.

French President Emmanuel Macron also confirmed Buisset’s death and condemned the killing, offering condolences to her family. On Wednesday evening, Lemarquis released a statement strongly condemning the escalation of drone attacks in Goma, which killed Buisset, two civilians, and damaged homes.

“Attacks against United Nations personnel could amount to war crimes under the Rome Statute. All parties must respect international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction and the protection of civilians,” Lemarquis said. He called for an independent, credible investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice, and urged all parties to cease hostilities and prioritize dialogue to protect civilians.

UNICEF, through Communication Officer Giacomo Colarullo, expressed devastation over Buisset’s death, describing her as a dedicated humanitarian committed to supporting children and families affected by conflict. FARDC has not stated the accusations. A team from the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM) has reached Goma to carry out an independent investigation.

The drone strikes come amid heightened conflict in eastern DRC. Goma has been under M23/AFC control since late January 2025, and FARDC recently intensified drone operations against rebel positions, including the February 2026 killing of M23 military spokesperson Willy Ngoma in Rubaya, Masisi Territory.

Since its resurgence in 2022 under Bisimwa and General Makenga, M23/AFC has repeatedly clashed with the Congolese government over ceasefire violations. The DRC government has consistently accused Rwanda of backing the rebels, allegations denied by both Kigali and M23. The group says its goal is to fight corruption, xenophobia, and discrimination, and its 2025 offensive across eastern Congo raised fears of a wider regional conflict.

****

URN