Mohamed Salah: Still far away from new Liverpool contract

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is focused on helping his team win the Premier League title, but admits he is still “far away” from signing a new contract.

The Egyptian scored his 20th goal of the season and helped set up Cody Gakpo for the second goal in Liverpool’s 5-0 win away to West Ham on Sunday to lift them eight points clear at the top of the table.

However, with his contract due to expire at the end of June, he has not still agree to a new contract and when asked about his future in a post-game TV interview, he admitted he and the club were still far away from that.

“I don’t want to put anything in the media…The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that.”

“I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There are a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again,” commented Salah.

The forward isn’t the only Liverpool player who will be able to leave for free at the end of the campaign with defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also out of contract, with Alexander-Arnold being linked with a possible move to Real Madrid. ■