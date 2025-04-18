Missing casual labourer found dead in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man who went missing in Jinja has been found dead. The body of 28-year-old Michael Kajugo, who went missing five days ago, was retrieved from a swamp in Buwenge sub-county, Jinja district.

The body was decomposing, raising suspicion that he might have been killed some days back and only dumped in the swamp.

Kajugo was last seen alive outside his house in Kalebela village, in Buwenge sub-county, in Jinja district on Saturday. He, however, never returned home on Saturday, prompting his relatives to file a complaint of a missing person at Buwenge central police station.

Scovia Nabirye says that her son’s phones went unanswered, which triggered her to seek redress from the police. Nabirye says that Kajugo has been a casual labourer who used to return home daily, and his absence for about two days triggered anxiety within their family.

Nabirye wants police to extensively investigate the matter and ascertain the circumstances which resulted in her son’s death.

The Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi, confirms the incident, adding that detectives have revisited the scene of the crime with hopes of recovering exhibits of evidential value.

Mubi argues that the territorial police of the Kiira region have been instrumental in fighting criminality, with most criminal gangs cracked down on over the past six months.

Mubi has expressed the police’s commitment towards sensitising communities on their safety and security at all times.

URN