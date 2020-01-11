Missing Makindye girl found dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An eight-year-old girl, Dylan Kirabo who went missing on Thursday at Luwafu in Makindye division in Kampala has been found dead.

Kirabo disappeared after she was sent to buy some spices from a shop, about 20 meters from her grandmother’s home.

Her father, Hakim Sibukyu, says the minor was kidnapped by unknown thugs before reaching the shop.

He says they lunched a hunt for Kirabo in vain prompting them to file a report of missing person to Katwe police division.

Kirabo has been a pupil of Kampala Junior School in Najjanankumbi where she has been leaving with her grandmother, aunt and house lady.

Sibukyu says her daughter’s body was picked about 500 meters from her grandmother’s home.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says Kirabo’s mother informed police that the kidnappers called her demanding for a ransom of Shillings 200,000 for her release.

This was a day after Sibukyu reported a case of missing person.

According to police, the deceased’s body was found in an incomplete house at Sendagala zone Luwafu Makindye division with head injuries. Sibukyu, 30, is a book publisher and resident of Bandwe Wakiso district. He said they were already transporting the body to Rakai district for burial.

Three weeks ago, Kampala police launched investigations into the kidnap and subsequent murder of a five-year-old girl, Betty Nalwango. Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, said Nalwanga disappeared from her aunt’s home, Florence Nantale in Kagoma along Bombo road.

Police’s investigations revealed that Nalwanga was playing with other children around their home while Nantale was in the house. At around 11 pm, Nantale realized the girl was missing and opened a case at Kagoma police station. Nalwanga’s body was found lying in a bush triggering a hunt for her assailants.

