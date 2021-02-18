Missing Kibaale woman found dead

Kibaale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 28-year-old woman who went missing in Kibaale district has been found dead.

The deceased is Judith Kansiime, a resident of Kicunda village, Kicunda parish in Kasimbi sub county.

Christopher Tibemweire, the Kicunda village LC 1 chairperson told Uganda Radio Network on Thursday afternoon that Kansiime went missing from their home on February 16, 2021, causing tension among area residents who have since then mounted a search for her.

Tibemweire says they were shocked when the lifeless body of the deceased was found lying in a nearby bush in the same village on Thursday morning. The body was discovered by the locals who later alerted the local council officials.

He says on discovering her body, his office alerted Kibaale police who immediately swung into action and picked the body on Thursday morning.

The body is currently lying at Kibaale health center IV mortuary pending postmortem.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the incident to URN saying so far one suspect has been arrested to help police with investigations.

He identifies the suspect as Gestephas Nkuuna, the former boyfriend to the deceased.

According to Hakiza, preliminary police investigations show that the deceased was first raped before she was strangled to death.

The body had bruises in the neck, chest, face, head, both legs and in the private parts according to police.

The suspect is currently being detained at Kibaale central police station pending interrogations.

He says once police investigations are over, Nkuuna will be arraigned before court to be charged with murder.

*****

URN