Missing infant found dead in Rwampara district

Rwampara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A one-year-old child who went missing last week from his home has been found dead in a stream. Leviticus Akatujuna’s body was found about 500 meters away from their home in Rwamuhura cell, Bugamba sub-county, Rwampara district.

The Rwizi region police spokesperson Samson Kasasira says Akatujuna’s body was discovered by a woman who had gone to fetch water at the stream. Kasasira says when the body was retrieved, it had bruises.

Akatujuna disappeared on February 21 at around 1:00 pm from their home in Rwamuhura cell, Bugamba sub county.

Ivan Besigye, 28, the father to the deceased says on the fateful day, the mother was in the kitchen preparing lunch while other family members were still at church for Sunday prayers.

“Shortly after the mother walked out of the kitchen, she could not trace the child anywhere which prompted her to report to police, but since then, our child has been missing until late yesterday evening when our neighbour called us to go identity with the body they had found in the stream.”

Monica Katusiime, 21, the mother of the deceased says that when they realized her son had disappeared, they mounted a search for him but in vain.

Kasasira says preliminary investigations indicate that Akatujuna’s death could have been a result of family conflicts.

“I just don’t want to pre-empty the investigations but also we suspect this matter could be resulting also from some conflicts within the family.”

URN