Missing commercial court official Mugabo resurfaces

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have ended the search for commercial court registrar Vincent Mugabo who had been reported missing since Wednesday. Mugabo suddenly resurfaced at his home this morning, after news circulated that he was missing.

He returned nearly 10 hours after judiciary spokesperson Solomon Muyita filed a case of a missing person at Kampala Central Police Station. Muyita had indicated that Mugabo disappeared after handling a session at the Commercial Court and that he left both his official and private cars in commercial court parking before taking a motorcycle to an unknown destination.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said Mugabo’s immediate family has confirmed that he is safely home. Muyita has also confirmed that Mugabo has resurfaced. He said that Mugabo had taken time off to engage in prayers.

“We wish to clarify that Mr Vincent Emmy Mugabo, Registrar Supreme Court/PRO Judiciary, who had been reported missing, is alive and very well. He had just taken off quiet time to engage in personal prayers. All concern for the safety of our officers is highly appreciated!,” Muyita said in a tweet posted on the Judiciary handle.

Uganda Radio Network (URN) had earlier visited Mugabo’s office at Commercial court and found his office closed. However, sources who preferred anonymity said Mugabo’s car had been abandoned in the parking since Tuesday.

According to Onyango, Police was working with other security agencies to search for the registrar. He says security has since called off the search but maintains investigation into what led to his disappearance.

Mugabo was on February 13, transferred to the Supreme Court as a Registrar. However, he is yet to take over the office.

******

URN