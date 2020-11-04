Ministry of Works starts repairs on damaged bridges in Kasese

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Works and Transport has started rehabilitating bridges in Kasese district that were destroyed by floods.

Several bridges were damaged by floods which ravaged the district in May. The destruction has since paralyzed transport and affected social services.

Andrew Zirimenya, the senior engineer from the Ministry of Works says the ministry under the Bridge to Prosperity project has already done an evaluation on some of the bridges that need repairing and also identified places where new bridges will be constructed.

Zirimenya notes that the 63-metre long footbridge on River Lhubiriha connecting Kitholhu and Karambi sub-counties has been handed over to the Kasese district local government for management.

According to the project engineer bridges for prosperity Samuel Mukasa, the bridges are meant to ease human movement especially in the hard to reach areas.

However, he appeals to the district leaders to ensure the benefits of the project do not go to waste by safeguarding them from scrap metal dealers.

The LCIII chairperson Kitholhu sub county Martin Masereka says the sub-county has already identified a team that will oversee the proper use of the new bridge.

He says such bridges are a boost to communities that have been struggling to reach markets with their goods and other social amenities.

Gerald Mayini the Deputy Head Teacher Kitholu Secondary School says the repairs and construction of new bridges are timely since schools are beginning to re-open.

Mayini says the bridge has greatly aided candidates that would have failed to access schools on both sides of the sub-counties.

Bridge to Prosperity is a US-based non-governmental organization that is partnering with the government under the cable footbridge programme that aims at improving connectivity among hard to reach areas.

*****

URN