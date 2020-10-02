Ministry of health to upgrade Kira health center III

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has started upgrading Kira Health Centre III to a Health Centre IV.

Once the upgrade is completed, the facility will become the biggest health facility in the area.

For more than two years, district leaders have been demanding for the elevation of the facility to improve services. The health center lacked enough infrastructure and furniture.

Additionally, the health center was heavily understaffed with only three doctors handling all the cases they receive both during day and night. This forced patients to seek services in private facilities.

Dr Ivan Nyenje, the medical doctor at the facility says that more than 1.7 Billion Shillings will be disbursed in phases to construct and improve the structures.

Nyenje is optimistic that with the upgrade, the community of Kira will access more specialized services such as laboratory, surgical and maternity.

He added that there will be more personnel, from the current 16 to at least 45 which will include two doctors, one medical officer and a senior medical officer.

Gerald Kizito, the Kira Division Chairperson, says that other lower health facilities should also be elevated from Health Center II to III.

The Wakiso LCV Chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika says that the government should also fulfill its pledge of constructing a general hospital in the district.

