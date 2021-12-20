Ministry of health to roll out mass polio vaccination in January

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda with support from the World Health Organization, is set to conduct a polio vaccination campaign across the country targeting an estimated 8 million children below 5 years of age.

The spokesperson in the Ministry of Health Emmanuel Ainebyoona, says the national immunization campaign is scheduled for January 2022. He says the drive will be conducted from house-to-house to ensure that all the targeted population is covered.

The national immunization campaign was recommended by the ministry after polio virus was discovered in parts of Kampala and in neighboring South Sudan.

Dr. Hans Lokaale, the Moroto District Health Officer says the polio virus is mutated and attacks people who are not vaccinated.

He encouraged parents to make their children available for vaccination when the ministry rolls out the campaign.

Uganda, according to the ministry of health has never registered a wild polio case since November 2010. In the 1990s, the country managed to kick out wild polio and on 25 August, 2020, after four years without a single case of wild polio, the African region became certified free of wild poliovirus.

Paralysis is the most severe symptom associated with polio, because it can lead to permanent disability and death. Between 2 and 10 out of 100 people who have paralysis from poliovirus infection die, because the virus affects the muscles that help them with circulation.

The effort to eradicate polio internationally is spearheaded by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, a public-private partnership led by national governments with five partners – the World Health Organization -WHO, Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -CDC, the United Nations Children’s Fund-UNICEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

*****

URN