Ministry of health to review Covid-19 SOPs in schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health is planning to review the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures for schools.

Educational institutions were given guidelines to follow before they were allowed to reopen.

The guidelines include wearing face masks, washing hands, and the two-meter social distancing during classes.

A source from the Ministry of Health who preferred anonymity says that the ministry has been tracking data from schools concerning the Covid-19 response and infections on a daily basis. He says that the SOPs will be reviewed depending on the observations and the track records they have collected since the reopening.

Hilda Nandutu, the Deputy Headteacher in charge of academics, also the head of the Covid 19 task force, KCC Primary School Kamwokya says that the school is trying to adhere to the SOPs.

She says that the learners are often reminded to wear their masks and wash their hands.

According to the source, for purposes of hygiene, a disposable mask would be used for six hours and then changed. He adds that schools should emphasize adhering to the SOPs.

Godfrey Kimbugwe, the Deputy headteacher of Hormisdallen Primary School in Kamwokya says that their worry is the day learners who mix with the community every day.

At Kololo Secondary School, the temperature is measured at the gate for all the students and any visitor, while few students wear face masks.

Richard Abura, the Deputy headteacher of Nakasero Primary School says that enforcing the wearing of masks is a challenge that requires collective responsibility.

URN