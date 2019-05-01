Ministry of Health rule out ebola outbreak in Kagadi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has ruled out Ebola Outbreak in Kagadi district.

This follows the death of Benon Ahorwendire 50, a resident of Kanyegaramire village in Kyenzige Sub County. He died from Kagadi Hospital after presenting signs similar to those of an Ebola patient.

Health officials in the district took precaution of burying the body by using the district burial team to protect the residents from contracting the disease. His blood samples were taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute-Entebbe.

Emmanuel Ainebyona, the Health Ministry’s Public Relations officer says the blood samples taken to Uganda virus research Institute-Entebbe tested Negative to Ebola and Marburg and other Hemorrhagic Fevers.

Kagadi district borders the DR Congo where Ebola has claimed Hundreds of lives since the outbreak started in August.

Last Month, the Health ministry disbursed 146 million shillings to Kagadi Health department to help the coordination of all activities in preparation of fighting a possible outbreak.

Government has also opened four Ebola screening centres in the district to step up preparedness against the Hemorrhagic disease. These centres are Kabukanga, Kitebere, Songarawu and Ndaiga at Lake Albert shores.

Kagadi is among the 22 high risk identified districts due to the cross border movements. Most residents in Kagadi and Hoima districts transact their businesses in the DR Congo which according to Health officials could escalate the transmission of Ebola to Uganda.

In 2012, the Ebola outbreak in Kagadi when was by then under Kibaale district claimed 16 people.

In November last year, the Ministry of Health asked people in the districts Bordering the DR Congo to be alert and watch out for signs of Haemorrhagic fever.

URN