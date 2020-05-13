Ministry of Health recieves PPE donation worth UGX 3.1Bn

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has received Personal Protective Equipment-PPE worth 3.1 billion Shillings, thanks to the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches.

The donation which comes amidst crises for PPE from health workers includes 1500 boxes of gloves, 4200 boxes of N95 masks, overalls, pullover hoods, respirators and face shields.

Receiving the items, Dr. Diana Atwine, the Ministry Permanent Secretary said the donation is a huge boost to the Covid-19 fight since they are already challenged by the fact that there are shortages globally as countries struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Atwiine however noted that as people continue to donate, there are concerns that the items don’t reach the intended recipients, something that they are worried might affect the contributions yet it’s untrue.

Dr. Atwiine said the ministry have already sent out food and medical supplies to different hospitals across the country especially the border districts which still have a big risk of infection owing to the fact that truck drivers who ply the region continue testing positive.

Apart from the medical supplies, hospitals also received items such as sugar, wheat flour, soap and detergents meant for use by patients and relatives of health workers that are currently quarantined together with COVID-19 patients who will not go home until they are tested and confirmed to be free from the virus.

As these donations were being received and others sent to health facilities in the country side, health workers under the Uganda Medical Association were threatening to strike if they can’t be availed with PPE.

Though N95 masks that keep away over 90% of disease causing pathogens are the ones recommended for use under hospital settings, Atwiine told URN that the ministry is advising health workers in local health facilities that are not handling COVID-19 cases to use cheaper and readily available reusable fabric masks.

