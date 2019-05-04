Ministry of Health receives motorcycles to boost Ebola surveillance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has received 10 motorcycles from World Health Organization-WHO with support from Irish Embassy for Ebola surveillance and preparedness activities.

The Honda XL motorcycles will be deployed in the eight high-risk districts bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The districts are Bundibugyo, Bunyangabu, Kasese, Kisoro, Kanungu, Kabarole and Packwach.

The WHO country representative, Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldermariam says the motorcycles will increase the mobility of health workers when sensitizing the community on the dangers of the disease.

“As we hand over the motorcycles, we need to acknowledge the enormous needs for mobility of responders. This will help them cover more communities with as they sensitise people which will reduce vulnerability to EVD.”

According to WHO, the number of Ebola cases is on the increase since an outbreak was declared in August 2018.

Dr Jane Aceng, the Minister of Health says that the motorcycles come in handy especially in hard to reach communities.

“The surveillance community are the backbone to effective responses to disease outbreaks.

The motorcycles come in handy to manoeuvre the difficult terrains in these districts.”

URN