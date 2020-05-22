Ministry of Health clears Iganga hospital power bills

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has settled outstanding electricity bills of Iganga general hospital amounting to 150 million Shillings.

According to a letter signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Diana Atwiine, the bill had accumulated over the past five years which was affecting the smooth operation of some hospital departments.

James Wako, the hospital superintendent says that the hospital had been using generators to boost daily operations in major departments of the facility.

“Our hospital has been prone to power cut-offs and we had resolved to use generators for the smooth running of operations within the surgical wards, maternity and X-ray,” he says.

Wako adds that the status quo forced health workers to make unnecessary referrals of cases which they could easily manage with the presence of constant power supply at the facility.

David Muwanguzi, the Iganga District Health Officer also raises a challenge of the unpaid water bills amounting to 54 million Shillings.

Muwanguzi reveals that the hospital has been relying on borehole and rainwater for the smooth running of the facility.

He adds that water in some parts of the hospital was temporarily installed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is worried that it could be disconnected if the bill is not cleared on time.

******

URN