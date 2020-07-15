Ministry of Agriculture lifts livestock quarantine in Sembabule

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries has lifted the ban on the sale of animals and their products in the district.

In 2019, the Agricultural, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Ministry imposed a ban on the sale livestock to contain the highly contagious outbreak of the Foot and Mouth disease.

In a letter dated July 7, issued by the Commissioner of Animal Health Dr Rose Ademun, a technical verification of the foot and mouth disease status undertaken by the ministry has revealed no active cases of Foot and Mouth disease in the previously affected sub-counties.

“The purpose of this communication is therefore to inform you that the quarantine restrictions imposed on Mitima and Lugusulu sub-counties have been lifted under the following conditions.” the letter reads in part.

Ademujn adds that some of the conditions include the sale of livestock should only be done on farms and under the supervision of a public veterinary officer with the knowledge of the area village chairperson. Another condition is to adhere to the guidelines for the delivery of veterinary services during the COVID-19 lockdown.

James Risho, the chairperson of Ibaale parish in Mitima sub county says that decision was long overdue. He explains that since cattle was their only source of livelihood, they struggled to look after their families.

He however says that the government should consider reopening of cattle markets because traders that buy from farms want cows at a cheaper price. The markets were closed in April in a bid to avert the spread of coronavirus.

Willy Bataringaya, Sembabule CAO asked the headsmen to adhere to the conditions of the Ministry of Agriculture and also put in place measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

