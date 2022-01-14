Ministry of Agriculture lifts livestock quarantine in Katakwi

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries-MAAIF has lifted the ban on the sale, consumption, and movement of livestock in Katakwi district.

The quarantine was imposed in August 2021 in the sub-counties of Getom, Kapujan, Katakwi, and Okulonyo following the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease.

But in the letter dated January 12, 2022, the Commissioner in Charge of Animal Health at the Ministry, Dr. Ben Ssenkeera indicates that the disease has been managed after mass vaccination of animals in the affected sub-counties.

“The restrictions that have been in force since August 1, 2021, coupled with strict adherence to animal movement and on-farm biosecurity, measures by farmers and livestock traders followed by strategic vaccination in the affected areas in the sub-counties have brought the disease under control. The laboratory investigations undertaken by the ministry have confirmed the absence of Foot and Mouth Disease in the above sub-counties,” the letter reads in part.

Geoffrey Omolo, the Katakwi LCV Chairperson says that the district has been facing financial challenges since the weekly Ocorimonging cattle market, one of the biggest markets in the region was closed. He added that cattle traders from South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia among other countries could not come to the district since there was no trade.

Elvis Ojula, the Katakwi sub county chairperson says that they recorded a reduction in revenue since the market was closed.

Cattle traders in Katakwi say that they have toiled, moving from one home to another in search of animals for sale from the community.

