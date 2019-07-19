Minister Nantaba not under house arrest- Premier Rugunda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda says the Information,Communication and Technology State Minister Idah, Erios Nantaba is not under house arrest.

Rugunda was responding to a question by Rukungiri Municipality MP, Rowland Mugume who raised concerned over Nantaba’s continued absence from Parliament with no known formal communication. Mugume wondered whether Nantaba was under House arrest.

But Dr. Rugunda told the House presided over by Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah that no such arrest has been effected.

Nantaba who doubles as Kayunga Woman MP as been out of Parliament since 24th March 2019 when a one Ronald Ssebulime was gunned down at Nagojje trading center in Mukono district after Nantaba raised alarm that he was trailing her on a motorcycle with intentions of harming her.

The deceased was allegedly apprehended, handcuffed and dumped on police patrol and later pulled off the truck and shot to death at close range.

So far only Corporal David Ssali, who admitted to have pulled the trigger, has appeared before court.

Nantaba has reportedly ignored police summons to record a statement on the incident with reports that President Yoweri Museveni directed her to confine within her premises until he himself instructs otherwise.

Recently, the Mukono Chief Magistrate’s court summoned the State Minister, to respond to charges of causing the death of Ronald Ssebulime.

According to the court summon signed by the Mukono Chief Magistrate, Juliet Hatanga, Nantaba is wanted together with police constables, Ronald Opilo, Ronald Baganza and Edward Cherotich.

The four are being accused by Ssebulime’s sister, Sylvia Nakayita of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act and giving false information to a person employed in public service contrary to section 115 of the Penal Code Act. Hatanga had ordered the suspects to appear before court on July 15.

Meanwhile, before Mugume’s question about the continuous absence of Nantaba to discharge her parliament duties, Deputy Speaker tasked Premier Rugunda to take action against the consistent absence of the ministers in parliament saying that these have made parliament’s work hard.

He said that most of the questions referred to Rugunda during the Prime Minister’s question time are those that can be easily answered by ministers but due to their absence in House, the questions pile on the Order Paper causing a crisis.

