Minister Nantaba, 3 police officers sued over Ssebulime’s death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of the late Ronald Ssebulime has sued Ida Nantaba, the information Communication and Technology State Minister together with four police officers for causing his death.

According to the suit, Ssebulime’s sister, Sylvia Nakayita accuses the minister of providing false information to police officers that led to his death.

Nakayita through their lawyer, Muwanda Nkunyingi also accuses Nantaba of failing to respond to police summons to record a statement over Ssebulime’s death.

She also calls for the prosecution of police constables Ronald Opiro, Ronald Baganza and Edward Cherotich for their involvement in Ssebulime’s murder.

Corporal David Ssali who is said to have directly shot the deceased has been appearing before Mukono Magistrates Court. The complainant accuses the three officers for assisting Ssali to execute unlawful mission.

The family members who showed who were dressed in T-shirts inscribed with “Justice for Sebulime “expressed their dissatisfaction, saying they need court to console them with justice.

Nkunyingi says police is yet to arrest Nantaba who wrongfully fed police with false information leading to the shooting of the deceased.

Ssebulime was shot dead on March 24, 2019 at Nagojje Trading Center in Mukono District following a false alarm by the minister.

Nantaba called police claiming Ssebulime was trailing her on a motor bike with intentions of killing. The deceased, who was in his way to visit his children at school, was apprehended by police and bundled on police patrol. He was later pulled off the vehicle and shot in cold blood.

*****

URN