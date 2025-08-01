Minister Musenero launches National E-Mobility Expo 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Monica Musenero Masanza, Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, has launched the National E-Mobility Expo 2025 at Next Media Park, Naguru, stating that the event enables Uganda’s decisive leap into a future where clean mobility meets national innovation and where Ugandans take ownership of their industrial destiny.

“With e-mobility now a strategic priority in NDPIV, the Expo is a rallying call to every citizen, engineer, policymaker, development partner, financial institution, and entrepreneur to contribute to a shared vision of sustainable transportation, economic empowerment, and climate resilience,” she said.

Organizers said the Expo unites policy ambition, scientific excellence, collective ecosystem action, and the power of talent into one resounding national statement: Uganda setting the pace; we are driving our future, together.

Building on the resounding success of the inaugural E-Mobility Expo 2024, the National E-Mobility Expo 2025 is a powerful call to collective action.

Under the theme, “Powering Innovation, Accelerating Industrialization, and Shaping Africa’s Green Future,” the Expo is designed to be a crucible of collaboration, where every stakeholder plays a vital role in positioning Uganda as a net source of emobility solutions across the continent.

The launch event itself was a testament to this collaborative spirit, convening a high-level ensemble of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Development Partners, Industry Captains, Financial Institutions, Academia, Influential Media, and the Public.

The day kicked off at 11:00 AM with an invigorating 5KM E-Cycling Expo, led by Guillaume Chartrain, Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union to Uganda. This dynamic showcase spotlighted the critical link between e-mobility and public health, demonstrating how electric bikes contribute to healthier lifestyles and foster more inclusive urban transport systems.

Throughout the Launch, attendees were immersed in a vibrant program: an insightful Expo video showcased the salient accomplishments of the e-Mobility Ecosystem; the e-Mobility Outlook Report 2024, presented by the Head Mobility Bureau, Office of the President, offered cutting-edge insights into the Ecosystem’s Value Delivered to the Customer and Development Impact in 2024; powerful remarks were delivered by key partners, including Mr. Kin Kariisa, CEO of Next Media Group and Chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), and Mr. Guillaume Chartrain, Deputy

Head of Delegation of the European Union to Uganda, underscoring the broad support for this initiative; a poignant Poem Presentation, “The Future is Green, the Future is Now” inspired collective imagination; and a captivating Creative Interlude featuring a Saxophone Masterpiece provided a moment of artistic reflection.

This launch event is a prelude to the main National E-Mobility Expo 2025, slated for September 18–19, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja.

KEY GOALS OF THE EXPO

Showcase Ugandan Innovation: From electric bicycles to commuter EVs, our ingenuity is on full display.

Catalyze Investment: With a projected $800 million in private sector commitments over the next five years, the time to partner is now.

Advance Policy: Through high-level dialogues, we will shape a regulatory environment that accelerates adoption and protects our planet.

Empower Talent: Our skilling programs and franchise models are unlocking opportunities for SMEs and youth across the country.

Foster Regional Collaboration: Uganda is ready to lead East Africa into a new era of mobility, one that is clean, connected, and competitive.