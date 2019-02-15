Minister Kiwanda sued over Miss Curvy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Human Rights Activist has sued the State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda Ssubi and organizers of the Miss Curvy Pageant arguing that it is against Uganda’s Culture.

Kiwanda, Anne Mungoma and Miss Curvy Uganda have been dragged to Mengo Magistrates Court by Gideon Tugume the Executive Director of Human Rights Defenders Uganda.

Tugume says that the Miss Curvy contest is discriminative, degrading and a shameful to the country’s culture and heritage.

According to Tugume, despite women activists, religious leaders and civil society organizations protesting the event, the minister and organisers have continued to register and address the media with the same intention of organising the miss curvy competition.

‘That it is suspected that the first and third (Mungoma and Miss Curvy Uganda) are probably known friendly to prostitutes and nude dancers which is likely to promote prostitution in Uganda through this Miss Curvy Pageant, against the Penal Code CAP. 120″, Tugume’s application reads in part.

Tugume also notes that the actions of the respondents and intentions are conspiracy to commit a felony which is contrary to the laws of Uganda.

The application also adds, “It shall also be averred that the defendants’ actions are against sections of the Public Order Management Act ……the defendants have never disclosed to the public what it means by curvy contest”.

Tugume now wants a court to restrain the respondents from organising the contest in any part of the country. He also wants court to declare that the event is discriminative and against the Ugandan Culture and heritage.

Kiwanda recently said that the Miss Curvy contest was meant to promote beauty in diversity but not promoting women as a tourism product.

Court is yet to fix a day for hearing of the case.

*****

URN