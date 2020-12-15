Minister Kasolo denies holding mass rallies, accuses rivals of doctoring video

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the minister of state for Microfinance has denied accusations of holding a mass rally in Kyotera County where he is seeking to retain his parliamentary in violation of the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He told journalists at the Electoral Commission headquarters on Monday where he was summoned to respond the to the accusations that the video that went viral showing him holding a mass rally in Kyotera County wad doctored. Kasolo said that what he saw in the video that EC showed him is different from what happened.

When asked who might be behind the doctored video, Kasolo said probably his opponents whom he did not name. Kasolo said that the requirement to have only 200 people is quite difficult on the part of the candidate. He wondered whether a candidate who is interested in everyone’s vote would turn around and limit the number of people who turn up to listen to him.

However as if to contradict himself, he added that moving forward, the EC should reduce to 50 the number of people who should attend rallies in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Although he refused to accept responsibility for the rallies he held, he said as leaders they should put the people’s health first especially at a time when the cases of Covid-19 are on the rise.

Peter Mugema, the incumbent Iganga municipality MP, who was also summoned to respond to similar accusations, denied inviting people for his rallies, saying they come on their own and he’s incapable of chasing them. He wondered how EC would want him to hold campaign meetings like President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is well-known thanks to his 34-year-old reign.

EC has also summoned Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the National Unity Platform presidential candidate and his Forum for Democratic Change-FDC counterpart, Patrick Amuriat Oboi over what they called repeated flouting of campaign guidelines, which limit rallies to only 200 people.

URN