Minister faults CDOs, town clerks for failing YLP, UWEP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Janet Mukwaya has faulted the community development officers in Entebbe municipality and Katabi town councils for failing the implementation of the Youth Livelihood Program and the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Program.

Mukwaya, who is on a working visit in Entebbe monitoring the two programmes also faulted the Town Clerk Katabi town council for failing to monitor all government employees meant to assist the community on community development.

While monitoring the Post Office Youth Boda Boda group on Friday, Mukwaya noted that the youths and officials are ignorant of the programme, which has led to inefficiency.

Mukwaya questioned the competence of the Entebbe Municipal Council Community Development officer Richard Ssekagiri on failure to educate the youths on how to utilize the funds. Ssekagiri had earlier failed to explain to the minister the success rate YLP in Entebbe municipality.

Mukwaaya who visited six youth and women groups in Entebbe and Katabi town council also wondered why several groups were given money less than what was they requested for.

For instance, Kwagalana women’s group that presented a business plan of up to 10 million shillings received 4 million shillings.

Zulaika Katongole, the group chairperson says the funds were limited and need additional funding.

Other groups including the Kisa Kyamukama Piggery women’s group in Katabi town council requested for 12 million but only received 7.6 million shillings.

Well as the recovery rate of the youth livelihood funds across the country stands at 85% and at 75% of the Women Entrepreneurship groups, Mukwaya says, Community Development Officers at all local government Units should monitor the groups.

Entebbe Sub District has received up to 5.2 billion shillings since the inception of the Youth Livelihood Program and the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship in 2014.

