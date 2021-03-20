Minister Christopher Kibanzanga wants rival’s win annulled

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christopher Kibanzanga, the State Minister for Agriculture has petitioned the High Court in Fort Portal to nullify the victory of his rival Acrobert Kiiza Moses.

Kibanzanga polled 13,462 votes against Acrobat’s 13,897 votes for the Bughendera County MP race.

Acrobat had lost to Kibanzanga in the NRM district primaries in September last year and contested as an independent after rejecting the outcomes. The other candidates in the MP race were Sunday Apolo of NUP who got 1,571 votes and DP’s Mumbere Ezra who polled 38 votes.

Kibanzanga accuses his opponent of engaging in voter bribery that affected the general outcomes of the voting exercise. He says there were documented cases where his opponent was openly giving out money to voters at polling stations.

He also accuses his opponents of conspiring with polling agents to block his known supporters from casting their vote.

Kibanzanga also added that he opted to go to court to also make a statement to anybody who intends to use the money to flout democracy rules in future elections. He wants the court to pronounce itself on the available evidence so that his supporters can be relieved.

But Acrobert says he is not yet aware of the petition in court arguing that he has not been served as a respondent. However, he dismisses the alleged voter bribery as baseless.

*****

URN