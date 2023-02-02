Minister Aceng, Musasizi face off over drug stock-outs in hospitals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and her counterpart, Henry Musasizi, the State Minister for Finance in charge of General Duties have disagreed in Parliament over factors occasioning stock out of essential drug supplies in hospitals.

During plenary sitting on Wednesday, Dr. Aceng presented several factors including inefficiency of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to timely release the required funds to facilitate the National Medical Stores-NMS to effectively deliver drug supplies.

The National Medical Stores is a government agency under the Ministry of Health mandated to procure, store and distribute human medication and health-related consumable items to all health units in the country. It has a predetermined schedule of delivering drugs to hospitals twice in every 60 days in six cycles of the year.

Dr. Aceng revealed that the current challenge of non-adherence to the delivery schedules and stock out of essential medicines dates back to 2020, due to failure by the National Medical Stores to receive funds in time to release from the Ministry of Finance amid a series of reminders.

Further, Dr. Aceng cited the rigidity of the Integrated Financial Management System-IFMS, an electronic cash transfer system that was introduced by the Ministry of Finance effective FY 2019/2020, on operational funds of the National Medical Stores.

Dr. Aceng noted that since September 2022, the instructions by the Ministry of Health for the transmission of funds from the Ministry of Finance to the National Medical Stores’ e-cash account have not been honoured thus curtailing delivery of medicines.

But in response, Musasizi accused the National Medical Store for undermining the Integrated Financial Management Systems-IFMS, a mandatory requirement for all the different government votes as dictated by the Public Finance Management Act, 2015.

The Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, technically avoided responses from Members of Parliament on the matter to contain tempers. He directed the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, also the head of government business to convene an urgent meeting to address the anomaly between the two ministries.

*****

URN