Military prosecution seeks time to respond to NUP supporters’ bail application

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Military Prosecutors have asked for more time to respond to the bail application filed by 49 supporters of National Unity Platform currently facing charges of illegal possession of ammunition before the General Court Martial.

The group on Monday appeared physically before the Court presided over by Lt General Andrew Gutti and through their lawyers, they formally asked for bail arguing that the charges against them are bailable. They also told court that they have been in custody for more than 30 days and at the moment, their families are helpless. Some of the accused persons were presented in court limping. Others wore torn clothes. Yet others who are famous were barely recognizable, like Nubian Li whose signature dread rocks had been shaved off.

One Jamilah Namwanje, also an accused person, looked quite sickly and was being put on tepid sponging by her fellow prisoner who removed her shirt often and used a face mask soaked in water to cool down her temperatures. But due to the congestion in the dock, the court officials could hardly observe what she was going through.

The defense lawyers later George Musisi and Geoffrey Turyamusiima presented six top officials from National Unity Platform as their sureties.

They are: Dr Zedriga Walu the Vice President of NUP, David Lewis Rubongoya the Secretary General, Joel Ssenyonyi the party Spokesperson, Flavia Kalule Nabagabe the head of Women’s League, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu and the head of Training and Patriotism Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro.

The Court Martial Chairperson Gutti teased Waiswa asking him why he was dressed smartly in a black and white suit which sent the court into laughter. But Waiswa explained to him that he was a lawyer by profession and Black and white symbolise smartness and confidence.

However after the application, the Military Prosecutors led by Major Emmy Ekyaruhanga asked to be granted more time to respond to the matter.

Ekyaruhanga argued that he had been served with the application documents today in the morning and they did not get enough time to respond . His colleague Captain Guma Ambroze who has since changed his name from Ambrose Baguma Katushabe also supported his senior’s arguments saying that they had several matters to attend to.

As a result, the court granted them more time and adjourned the case to February 8 2021 for them to respond.

The prosecution alleges that the accused persons and others still at large on January 3rd 2021 were found at Makerere Kavule , Kigundu Zone , Kawempe Division in illegal possession of four rounds of ammunition of an AK 47 gun and the said ammunition was a monopoly of the defense forces.

The 49 people allegedly found with four bullets are:

Rachael Tusiime Akiiki, Saphinah Nansove , Jamirah Namwanje Kalyango, Hassan Ssemakula alias Abdul Souldier, Kenny Kyalimpa , Mudde Ntambi, William Nyanzi alias Mbogo, Lukeman Mwijukye alias Kampala, Miiro John, Muhammad Nsubuga alias Edobozi , Ali Bukeni Alias Nubian Li , Edward Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe, William Ntege alias Kyuma Kya ye su, Adam Matovu,

Others are:

Shakirah Nambozo alias Sukie, Ibrahim Tamale, Muzafuru Mwanje alias Main Gate alias Muwa , Ismail Nyanzi Kaddu, Stanley Kafuko alias Kysta, Achileo Kivumbi, Joseph Onzima alias Tawa , Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, Robert Kivumbi alias Mighty Family, Bonny Obicho alias Makanika, Samson Ssekiranda alias Giant, Sharifa Najja alias Don Sharifa , Brian Ssemanda alias Director Museveni must go, Robert Katumba , Fatumah Namubiru, Joy Namuyimba alias Joy strong, Monica Twashermerirwe alias Moniks, Oliver Lutaaya , Faisol Kigongo alias Ras Fazo.

Others are: , Musa Mulimira, Nelson Ndyasiima , Sam Mutumba alias Papa Sam , Richard Kalema alias Ricardo, Alex Karamagi alias Doggy City , Daniel Onywerot alias Dan Magic , Hussein Mukasa alias OShea, Johnbosco Sunday alias JB, Isma Muganga alias Jaja Isma, Fahad Tamale and Bashir Murusha.

The group was first arrested on December 30 2020 from Kalangala District during Robert Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Presidential Campaigns. On the same day, Kyagulanyi the NUP Presidential candidate who recently lost the election to Yoweri Museveni was picked up by security agencies and airlifted to Kampala before being driven to his home in Wakiso District.

But the majority of the accused persons who were in court martial today were kept under police custody and later produced to Masaka Chief Magistrates Court presided over by Charles Yeteise almost a year ago.

Here they were charged with inciting violence and doing acts that were most likely to spread the infectious disease after they had gathered in big numbers without observing ministry of health guidelines on the efforts to fight Covid-19.

They have been in jail since their arrest.

