Military police face-off with NUP supporters at Ssebaggala’s vigil

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supporters of the National Unity Platform on Saturday night faced off with the military police personnel at the vigil of former Kampala Mayor Hajji Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala at his ancestral home in Kisaasi.

At 9:00 pm, two military police trucks carrying armed military police personnel arrived at the vigil and ordered the NUP supporters to vacate the area because they were dressed in the People Power trademark red attires and turning the vigil into a political event.

However, Makindye Division Mayor Ali Nganda Mulyanyama, Eddie Ssebuufu alias Bobi Wine bodyguard Eddie Mutwe and other NUP supporters protested the orders calling them unlawful.

The military personnel were later seen leaving the vigil causing celebrations among the NUP supporters.

Joel Ssenyonyi the NUP Spokesperson said that it was wrong for the security personnel to create chaos at the vigil yet the NUP supporters were peaceful.

He said they will continue sensitizing their members and supporters to always be peaceful and also stand firm while demanding for their rights and freedoms.

Several politicians and people from all walks of life flocked Kisaasi to attend the vigil of Ssebaggala who passed away on Saturday.

The Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko narrated some of his humorous and memorable moments he spent with the deceased.

Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu alias Chairman Nyanzi also praised the deceased for encouraging the top engage in business.

