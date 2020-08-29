Messi unfit for European big clubs, says Chinese pundit

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Lionel Messi, due to his limited stamina and running ability, will find it hard to get a regular place in any European elite club if he leaves Barcelona, said a Chinese football pundit.

Zhang Lu, the former chief executive of Chinese top-flight club Beijing Guoan, said he in no way intended to devalue Messi as he was an avid admirer of the Argentinian player.

“I just want to state it as a matter of fact. Messi still has the superior skill, but simply lacks stamina and running ability, and that amounts to half a player less for any team with him,” the 69-year-old Chinese football TV pundit said.

“Though this half-player can flash spark of amazing genius sometimes during the match, he is absent for most of the time, thus undermining his team’s defense as a whole,” Zhang said.

“He has turned out ill-fitted for Barcelona, a side that aspires to prevail in the Spanish La Liga and the European Champions League, and probably he cannot find a place in any European big clubs,” he said.

Barcelona will enjoy a smoother rebuild without Messi, Zhang said.

Messi has informed Barcelona that he wanted out after spending nearly 20 years with the Spanish club.

