Meron Kyomugisha wins Lira Open as Equity Bank champions ladies golf

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Palm Valley Golf and Country Club’s Meron Kyomugisha has won the 4th edition of the Lira Ladies Golf Open sponsored by Equity Bank Uganda. The event brought together over 100 golfers from across the country to compete under the inspiring theme “Backing Every Bold Swing.”

The two-day Lira tournament that ended Saturday turned out to be a platform not just for competition but also for networking, mentorship, and encouraging more women to take up the sport. What made this event stand out was not only the competitive spirit but also the celebration of women’s growing presence in the game of golf, especially in Northern Uganda.

“As Equity Bank, we value both social and business aspects of the community, a key reason behind sponsoring the 4th Edition of the Lira Ladies Open Golf Championship,” said Kenneth Okello, Manager of Equity Branch, Lira. He said that Equity Bank’s support of golf nationally dates back to 2008, and the bank remains a firm believer in sports as a tool for social impact.

At the end of the two-day tournament, Kyomugisha was crowned the overall winner of this year’s championship. Golf stars Martha Babirye and Peace Kabasweka shared second place, marking another milestone in the recognition of women in golf.