Mercy Kanyesigye beats NRM’s Kampe in Female Youth MP race

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has declared Mercy Kanyesigye the winner of the National Female Youth Parliamentary seat. Kanyesigye, who contested on an independent ticket, was declared the winner on Friday evening at Hoima City Stadium in Hoima City.

She polled 216 votes, beating three other candidates in the hotly contested race. Diana Kampe Ampaire of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party came second with 198 votes, while Julia Muhumuza (Independent) secured the third position with 24 votes.

Edith Namande Nakayiza of the National Unity Platform (NUP) trailed with one (1) vote, according to the results, which were officially announced by Jennifer Kyobutungi, the Kampala District Returning Officer.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama, who was present throughout the election process, thanked the youth for turning up in large numbers to exercise their constitutional right to vote for their leader. He commended the candidates, their supporters, and polling agents for maintaining peace throughout the process, noting that no electoral offences were registered.

Justice Byabakama appealed to the unsuccessful candidates to accept the outcome, saying the electoral process was free, fair, and transparent, and reminding them that in every election there must be a winner and a loser.

He further urged the winner to serve as a bridge for all young people across the country, emphasising the need for peace, unity, and reconciliation as she takes on her parliamentary role.

Speaking shortly after being declared victorious, Kanyesigye thanked youth delegates from across the country for entrusting her with their votes and called upon her former opponents to work with her in serving the interests of young people nationwide.

The election attracted hundreds of youth delegates from across the country, including representatives from Bunyoro, Kigezi, Tooro, Ankole, Acholi, Lango, Teso, West Nile, Buganda, Bugisu, and Busoga sub-regions, among others.

