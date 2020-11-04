Mental health experts want counselling services at COVID-19 testing centers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mental health experts want counselling services to be availed to people testing for COVID-19.

They argue that the services be availed as a means of preparing people for any outcome of the test to avoid anxiety.

At some of the sample collection sites that URN visited, no counselling is carried out. At Makerere University Hospital, samples are picked and results issued the next day with no counselling.

This is not different from other laboratories like MBN, Medipal, UMC Victoria Hospital, Ruby Medical center.

Dr Hasfa Lukwata, the assistant commissioner of mental health at the health ministry says that the lack of counselling leaves a very big gap. She says a COVID-19 test or positive result can be a trigger for a mental breakdown.

According to the ministry of health, 13,903 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. With widespread community infections, the numbers are expected to increase.

In light of this expected increase, Lukwata says counselling services like those availed for persons doing an HIV tests are needed.

Dr Juliet Nakku, the Executive Director of Butabika Mental Referral Hospital says that counselling is important for patients who test positive for the disease.

“This is a new disease and little is known about it. There’s so much stigma associated with it. Some patients we have discovered develop anxiety when they get a positive test. Others even want to commit suicide,” Dr Nakku said.

Currently, the health ministry offers counselling services for patients who are admitted in treatment facilities.

In addition to this, communities and families where patients are picked from, they are not counseled.

“Even people who test negative today can test positive tomorrow. So they need to know that one negative test does not keep them safe forever. They need to know they can easily fall sick again and this is information they are not getting,” she said.

URN