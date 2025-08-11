Men asked to support breastfeeding mothers

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Men have been encouraged to actively support breastfeeding mothers to improve child health and well-being.

Speaking at the celebrations to mark Breastfeeding Week at Katakwi District Headquarters on Thursday, Dr. Simon Ichumar Omeke, the District Health Officer for Katakwi, said that the support includes understanding the importance of exclusive breastfeeding (EBF) and actively participating in pre- and postnatal care education programs.

He said that breast milk provides essential nutrients and antibodies for infants, reducing the risk of illnesses like diarrhoea and respiratory infections and also reduces the risk of postpartum haemorrhage, certain cancers, and promotes maternal sensitivity.

Omeke urged men and stakeholders to assist women and the request for bread feeding.

Deborah Iyebu, Head of Nutrition Welt Hunger, emphasised the necessity of ensuring that breastfeeding projects are implemented across the districts of Katakwi and Amuria through the development of breastfeeding groups.

According to her, an awareness campaign began on August 1, but she urged both parents to make concerted efforts to engage in good child nursing to ensure that children are provided milk for at least two years to help increase brain health.

She called on policymakers to provide a friendly atmosphere for breastfeeding mothers, particularly civil servants. Iyebu also urged the government to establish breastfeeding areas for working mothers.

Stephen Ilemukorit Okure, the RDC for Katakwi District, urged cultural leaders to campaign for a program that educates the community on safe breastfeeding practices.

He advised the community to embrace the traditional method of nursing by eating local dishes, which aids in the production of breast milk for their newborns and improves the nutritional value of children’s diet.

His Highness Emorimor, Paul Sande Emolot Etomeileng, urged Teso mothers to breastfeed their newborns for the recommended period, as cultural Iteso used to do traditionally.

He also pushed men to be responsible fathers who can guide their partners through the first stages of pregnancy and delivery to have a healthy child.

****

URN