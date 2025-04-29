Media demand state commitment to press freedom ahead of 2026 elections

Leading media organizations and human rights bodies have called on the Ugandan government to recommit to protecting press freedom ahead of the 2026 general elections. The appeal was part of a joint communication released to mark the start of World Press Freedom Week.

The statement, delivered by Mariam Wangadya, Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, on behalf of the Uganda Media Sector Working Group (UMSWG), underscored the urgent need for reforms to safeguard journalism amid a rapidly evolving information landscape.

“This year’s global theme, ‘Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media’, highlights the twin opportunities and risks posed by new technologies to journalism and democracy,” Wangadya stated.

Uganda’s national theme for this year’s celebrations—“Defending Truth in the Age of Polarization and Distrust”—was also highlighted as timely and relevant, reflecting the domestic challenges facing media practitioners. “Today, we gather not just to celebrate, but to recommit ourselves to defending the dignity of every voice in Uganda,” said Wangadya.

“The best way to honor the principles of free expression is by creating an environment where journalists can work without fear or favor.” The joint statement outlined several key demands aimed at revitalizing and protecting Uganda’s media sector. It called for efforts to strengthen public trust in journalism, especially in the face of rising misinformation and disinformation.

The group urged robust public campaigns and increased media literacy to help citizens distinguish credible information from falsehoods. Promoting financial sustainability was also emphasized, with the group stressing the importance of insulating newsrooms from external economic pressures that could compromise editorial independence.

According to Wangadya, financially resilient media houses are better equipped to resist manipulation and uphold journalistic integrity. The statement further urged the strengthening of legal protections for journalists, particularly in light of harassment, arbitrary arrests, and digital threats. Transparent, fair, and independent media regulation was deemed critical, especially ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections.

Additionally, the group warned against media capture through economic coercion and political interference, which threaten the autonomy of the press. It called for vigilance against both overt and subtle forms of control that undermine media freedom. Acknowledging the challenges within the media industry itself, the group called for championing ethical journalism.

Wangadya noted that journalists must prioritize accuracy, fairness, and responsibility in their reporting. The timing of these demands is critical, as Uganda’s media landscape becomes increasingly complex. Journalists are facing mounting financial, legal, and digital pressures, with several incidents of harassment reported during recent by-elections.

“The urgency cannot be overstated,” Wangadya declared. “With the 2026 elections fast approaching, we must act decisively to protect the right to credible information and informed public participation.” She added that electoral periods tend to magnify threats to media freedom, underscoring the importance of ensuring journalists have free access to information and are protected from intimidation and violence.

UMSWG brings together both state and non-state actors, including the Uganda Communications Commission, the Media Council of Uganda, the African Centre for Media Excellence, Uganda Editors’ Guild, among others. The group reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a resilient and professional media sector. To mark World Press Freedom Week, UMSWG will host a series of debates, dialogues, and events culminating in a National Symposium at Makerere University on May 6.

These activities aim to foster open conversations about the future of journalism, particularly in the context of artificial intelligence, political polarization, and shifting public trust. The joint statement also paid tribute to His Holiness Pope Francis, acknowledging his lifelong advocacy for human dignity and inclusion. Wangadya drew a parallel between the Pope’s message and the mission of journalism.

“As we remember his profound legacy, we are reminded that democracy’s strength lies in protecting the vulnerable and amplifying the silenced,” she said. Wangadya concluded with a strong reaffirmation: “We must defend truth in an age of polarization. A vibrant, independent press is not a luxury—it is a necessity for Uganda’s democratic future.”