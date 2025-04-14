McIlroy wins 89th Masters, completes career Grand Slam

GOLF DIARY | AGENCIES | Rory McIlroy, at long last, has his Green Jacket. He needed to do some extra work at the 89th Masters Tournament, winning in a playoff over Justin Rose at Augusta National Golf Club.

McIlroy made birdie on the first playoff hole at the Masters to defeat Justin Rose, after both finished at 11-under 277 for 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club. It was a topsy-turvy afternoon at the Masters, but the Northern Irishman emerged from a crowded pack down the stretch to earn his first green jacket in dramatic fashion.

“This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time,” McIlroy said afterward. “I’m just absolutely honored and thrilled, and so proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion … A moment like that makes all the years and all the close calls worth it.” Poised to make eagle. Rory McIlroy goes for glory on No. 15. #themasters pic.twitter.com/hAM0zxnkM7 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2025

McIlroy became the sixth player in history to complete the career Grand Slam. He joined Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in the elite group.

Before McIlroy, Sarazen was the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters.

The Masters win is McIlroy’s fifth major championship. He has also won the PGA Championship, twice, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

McIlroy now has a lifetime exemption into the Masters.

The victory on Sunday ended an 11-year drought between major championships.

McIlroy first came to the Masters in 2009 as a 19-year-old. He finished tied for 20th that year. Before his win on Sunday, 10 times he finished in the top 20. He finished runner-up in 2022.

McIlroy is the first player to win the Masters in a playoff since 2017, when Sergio Garcia outlasted Rose.

McIlroy made four double bogeys over the course of 2025 Masters. No player had ever made four double bogeys and won the Masters.

McIlroy played the par 5s in 1-over on Sunday. The only other winner to ever play the par 5s over par in the final round was Gary Player in 1961.

McIlroy has held the 54-hole lead six times at major championships. He has now converted five of those into wins.