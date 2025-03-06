Mbuya Army Hospital: No person will get free treatment

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Any Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel or civilians hoping for free medical services at the Shillings 143 billion Mbuya Army Hospital should reconsider their expectations. According to Dr. Ben Mbonye, chairperson of the hospital’s steering committee, the facility will operate as a self-sustaining, stand-alone entity, meaning that patients will be required to pay for services at moderate prices.

“UPDF personnel will not be treated free of charge, but rather the defense ministry will pay on their behalf, while private individuals will also have to pay,” Dr. Mbonye clarified. He was speaking during a fact-finding mission by Members of Parliament from the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee, who visited the UPDF National Referral Hospital at Lower Mbuya in Kampala to assess the construction progress.

Dr. Mbonye revealed that the hospital’s construction, originally estimated to cost UGX 106 billion, has seen additional expenses due to price adjustments and variations, bringing the total cost to around UGX 143 billion. The UPDF National Referral Hospital is set to feature seven blocks, a 5km perimeter wall, a helipad, a 250-bed capacity incinerator, an oxygen plant, external lights, and a 3km asphalt road network.

Huda Abason Oleru, the Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, stated that the facility is scheduled to open on April 30, 2025, and will have a 275-bed capacity, offering specialized services. The committee, led by Wilson Kajwengye, MP for Nyabushozi County, toured the hospital’s facilities, met with the Consultant Engineer, and learned about the Mechanical Engineering and Plumbing (MEP) works.Kajwengye acknowledged the challenges faced by the official contractors, China National Aero Technology, and expressed his appreciation for the progress made, with the hospital now at 93% completion. “This is a wonderful engagement. We’re looking forward to commissioning this milestone achievement. Thanks so much,” Kajwengye said.

The consultant from Architect Consults U Ltd explained that the project faced delays due to various factors, including delayed KCCA approval, inclement weather, COVID-19 effects, contractor requests for price adjustments, and changes in the design to accommodate medical equipment. Oleru emphasized that the UPDF National Referral Hospital stands as a significant achievement for Uganda, reflecting the country’s commitment to its socioeconomic transformation agenda. While the hospital will offer quality services to UPDF personnel, veterans, and the general public, these services will come at a cost.

*****

URN