Mbarara parents protest joint exam fees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parents in Mbarara municipality have protested the introduction fees for joint promotional exams for pupils.

The education department has set a fee of 3,000 shillings which will be paid by all pupils in Primary Four to Primary Seven.

This has been criticized by parents who argue that the move is aimed at exploiting them and that the money charged is too much.

Jacqueline Turyashemererwa, a resident of Kakooba division, says that the move is not in good faith, she says that the decision should have been taken after involving the parents.

Robert Bushweta, the Kakoma ward councilor says that idea is good but, the cost implication should not be put on the parents. He says that the project should instead be funded by the municipality and stop burdening the parents.

Norbert Semusu, the Mbarara municipality youth councilor says that while the idea is good, the leaders should at least charge 1,000 shillings for each of pupil.

Katete ward councillor Imam Kagiiko says that while the intentions of the decision may be good, it is unfortunate that the money charged is high compared to the cost of printing the exams on market.

Kagiiko says that parents are struggling to buy scholastic materials for their children and wonders how they will accommodate this extra burden.

Mbarara Municipality Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi wants the parents to embrace the idea.

He says that the move is aimed at improving the standards in the schools.

******

URN