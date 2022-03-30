Mbarara city to restore green cover at Independence park

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara City Council and the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) are to restore the green cover in Independence park.

In 2017, traders from Mbarara Central Market were relocated to the park to pave way for the construction of a new market under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement program-MATIP II.

The decision to relocate the vendors displeased ecologists who say that the move was dangerous for nature. The independence park was a popular destination for people who want to relax, attracted by the cool and green environment.

The environmentalists argued that the independence park needs to be preserved as the main green space in the area.

Following the completion of the market, Mbarara city and ACODE have patterned to restore the park.

Priscah Murongo Muganzi, the Deputy City Mayor says that after the vendors have shifted to the new market, there are plans to plant more than 1,000 trees.

Dr. Arthur Bainomugisha the Executive Director of ACODE says the restoration of the park will keep away people who had intentions of grabbing government land.

Geoffrey Rurekyera, an environmentalist advocate welcomes the restoration of the park saying that the park was the only open space with a breath of cool and fresh air in Mbarara.

*****

URN