Mbale FFU police commandant has passed on

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Samuel Okiror, the commandant of the police Field Force Unit in Mbale has died. Okiror breathed his last this morning at Embago clinic in Mbale city and according to family members, he was admitted at the same clinic on Saturday last week.

He has also been commanding the unit in other districts within the Bugisu sub region.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson says that preliminary reports indicate that he succumbed to pressure and that he was diabetic.

He however said the police surgeon has collected samples for a postmortem to ascertain the real cause of death and by the time of filling this story, Okiror’s body was still lying in Embago clinic.

Tatika described the deceased as an honest and hardworking police officer who has been at the fore front of quelling protests within the region.

“He has been a long serving officer, very dedicated and honest to his work as a police officer, we will miss him, I want to say he has left a big gap in the force” Taitika told our reporter on phone.

A police officer in the same unit who preferred anonymity indicated that the deceased called him on Saturday complaining of chest pain and pressure. He said they will miss him for his commanding skills.

Okiror joined the police force on the 1st of July/ 1989 and has served the force for over 3 decades. He will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Bukedea district.

