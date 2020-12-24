Mbale district LC V candidate withdraws from race

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Samuel Makhonje has dropped from the Mbale District LC V chairperson’s race in favour of his National Resistance Movement-NRM party rival, Apollo Masika Watenyeli

“I have stepped down in favour of the flag bearer Mr. Watenyeli Masika Apollo and I am mobilizing votes for our President His Excellency YK Museveni and all the flag bearers in my area of Jurisdiction,” Makhonje’s December 22nd letter address to Mbale District NRM party Chairperson reads.

He explains that he pulled out of the race because of the NRM spirit despite the fact he was never satisfied with the primary election results where he was declared second. Makhonje confirmed his withdrawal from the race in an interview with URN, saying he has already sent a letter to the Electoral Commission communicating the decision.

However, the Mbale District Returning Officer, Marion Janis Audo told our reporter that her office is yet to receive formal communication from Makhonje to that effect. John Kennedy Wasike, one of the candidates vying for the LC V Chairperson’s seat welcomed Makhonje’s decision, saying it will give him chance to consolidate votes from the greater Bushiende sub-county. He, however, said Makhonje pulled out of the race for fear of humiliation from voters.

Makhonje’s withdrawal now leaves 8 candidates in the race including independents John Kenndy Wasike, Emmanuel Mungau, Joram Mayasta, Alfred Masa, Muhammad Mafabi and Wamimbi Wokwomu, Apollo Masika Watenyeli of NRM, and FDC’s Daniel Nabende.

********

URN