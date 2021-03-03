Mbale city woman MP polls: Wanyoto runs to high court

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, the former National Resistance Movement party Mbale City Woman parliamentary candidate has petitioned high court challenging the victory of her rival, Connie Nakayenze Galiwango.

Through her lawyer, Eddy Nagoli, Wanyoto accuses the Electoral Commission of failure to conduct a free and fair election.

She claims that the elections were marred with voter bribery, ballot stuffing and violence directed at her supporters in places like Nauyo and Bukasakya among others.

Nangoli told journalists shortly filing their petition at Mbale High court that they have gathered sufficient evidence and hope to overturn the poll results.

Wanyoto asked the court to exercise justice and nullify Nakayenze’s victory or order a voter recount.

Nakayenze trounced Wanyoto after garnering 40,500 votes against 25,700 votes.

The MP-elect declined to comment on the matter, saying she will do so after being served with the court papers.

