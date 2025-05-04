LIGHTNING: 1 killed, 4 survive with minor injuries in Mayuge

MAYUGE, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Christine Awori, 30, a resident of Waigala Village in Bukatube Sub-county, Mayuge District, has died after being struck by lightning. The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when lightning struck Awori’s house, causing a fire that severely burned her upper body.

She succumbed to her injuries and was later taken to Mayuge Health Centre IV for a postmortem examination before being handed over to her relatives for burial. Awori is survived by her four children, who sustained minor injuries during the incident. They are currently receiving treatment at a private clinic in Bukatube.

According to resident Justin Odwori, Awori was the sole breadwinner for her family and will be remembered as a hardworking mother who persevered to improve the lives of her children. “She beat all odds to better the lives of her family members,” Odwori said.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson Michael Kafayo confirmed the incident and noted that investigations are underway. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Okori, the male youth councillor for Bukatube Sub-county, called on the government to prioritize the installation of lightning arresters in high-risk areas. “We register fatal cases during heavy rainfall seasons. It is imperative for the government to provide lightning arresters as a primary safety measure for these vulnerable communities,” Okori said.

URN