Mayuge officials alarmed by rampant absenteeism among teachers, health workers

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government officials in Mayuge District have raised serious concerns over widespread absenteeism among teachers and health workers, warning that it is undermining public service delivery and hurting community development.

Sarah Kasadha, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), criticized the growing trend as a sign of declining professionalism. She made the remarks during an official inspection tour of schools and health facilities across the district.

“During my inspection, I visited several schools, and by 3 p.m., teachers had already locked classrooms, and pupils were nowhere to be seen,” Kasadha said. She was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), who pledged to investigate the reports and take necessary action.

Kasadha reaffirmed her commitment to conducting regular inspections across all public schools and health centers to enforce discipline and improve service delivery. While visiting Bugadde Health Centre III, she commended the facility’s leadership for making progress despite resource constraints, such as the lack of essential diagnostic equipment.

She promised to follow up with Chief Administrative Officer David Oponya to seek redress. At Kityerera Health Centre IV, Dr. Haji Eboga, the in-charge, highlighted the absence of vital machines, including diagnostic scanning equipment. Kasadha pledged to raise the matter with both the CAO and the District Health Officer, Dr. Asuman Basembeza.

Kasadha’s concerns echo a recent circular from the Ministry of Education, which flagged persistent teacher absenteeism as a major challenge. The circular cited prolonged unauthorized absences and weak enforcement by headteachers, contributing to poor academic performance and high dropout rates.

In the health sector, Dr. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, has called for strict disciplinary measures against absentee staff. She urged CAOs to remove from service those who consistently neglect their duties, particularly those running private clinics at the expense of public service.

According to Uganda Public Service Standing Orders, absenteeism is a punishable offense. Responsible officers are empowered to withhold salaries and initiate disciplinary proceedings against errant staff. A 2015 study by IntraHealth International revealed that 68.8% of public health workers either failed to report to work or left early to pursue alternative income sources.

Kasadha urged district leaders to take a firm stand against absenteeism in both schools and health centers. “We cannot achieve development if service providers fail to deliver. We must hold them accountable,” she said. The district leadership has pledged to escalate key issues to relevant authorities and take decisive steps to restore discipline and enhance service delivery across Mayuge.

URN