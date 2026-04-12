Massive turn up for 13th Kabaka Birthday run

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II flags off runners; Airtel Africa CEO, Sunil Taldar joins over 140,000 runners for the 13th Kabaka Birthday run.

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Thousands of Ugandans have once again showed up in large numbers in Lubiri-Mengo (Kabaka’s Palace in Mengo) to participate in the 13th edition of the highly anticipated Kabaka Birthday Run. This year’s run marks Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 71st birthday.

In an interesting take, Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar graced this year’s run, participating in the 10km run, as a show of true sportsmanship and recognition for the partnership between Buganda Kingdom and Airtel Uganda. Taldar also handed over a kit to the Kabaka for the run.

The run, themed “Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child and the Fight to End HIV/AIDS by 2030,” calls on men to take a leading role in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Since its inception in 2014, the Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run has emerged as one of Uganda’s largest annual runs, championing health causes such as sickle cell awareness, fistula prevention, and now the fight against HIV/AIDS. It is also among the largest unique charity runs globally.

Taldar, shared his enthusiasm for participating in the run and lauded Ugandans for their continued support in the fight to end HIV/AIDS.

“Since I arrived in this beautiful country, I have been hit with a wave of nostalgia. Ugandans are very happy and hospitable people; they inspire you to belong. It is inspiring to see thousands of Ugandans unite in such great numbers, for a noble cause, HIV/AIDS, for which almost every family has a scar. Each one of us is here to make history as participants in one of the biggest efforts aimed at eliminating HIV/AIDS in Uganda by 2030. Our strong partnership with the Buganda Kingdom reaffirms our commitment to Uganda’s sustainable health development. Together, we can eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030,” he said.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, echoed the theme for this year’s run, reminding Ugandans of their role in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“This year, our key message is very clear: Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child and the Fight to End HIV/AIDS by 2030,” he said, adding that “The Kabaka Birthday Run is not merely a celebration of His Majesty’s birthday but a wake-up call to intensify our efforts in the fight for better health in Uganda. We appreciate our long-time partner, Airtel Uganda, whose continued support has been instrumental in making a real difference in the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

Through continued advocacy initiatives such as the Kabaka Birthday Run, Uganda can make steady progress towards achieving an AIDS-free generation.

“As Airtel Uganda, we remain committed to initiatives that positively impact the lives of Ugandans within and beyond the Kingdom. The fight against HIV/AIDS requires collective action, and we are proud to stand with the Buganda Kingdom and all Ugandans in this noble cause,” Taldar concluded.

According to the Uganda AIDS Commission, approximately 1.4–1.5 million Ugandans are living with HIV, with an adult prevalence rate of about 4.9%–5.4%. While AIDS-related deaths have declined to about 20,000 annually, representing a 64% drop since 2010, an estimated 37,000 new infections are recorded each year. This highlights the need for continued awareness, prevention, care, and treatment efforts to end HIV/AIDS.