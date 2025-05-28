Mass National ID Enrollment kicks off countrywide

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The mass enrollment and renewal of national identity cards by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) kicked off across the country, with Mityana district putting focus on civil servants on day one on Tuesday.

The exercise was launched at the district headquarters, where the Resident District Commissioner, Drake Joseph Mukiibi, urged public servants—especially those nearing retirement—to update their National IDs to match the information in their personnel files.

He explained that mismatches between ID data and official employment records have denied many retirees access to their gratuity and pension benefits.

Mukiibi further emphasized that individuals without valid national IDs would be excluded from government services, including the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds.

Mityana District Chairperson Patrick Mugisha Nshiimye appealed to residents to protect their national IDs and avoid using them as collateral with money lenders. He stressed that the ID is a vital document for benefiting from government initiatives.

Ronald Kamaanzi, the NIRA registrar in Mityana, said the exercise is part of a countrywide campaign targeting over 15.8 million renewals and 17.2 million new registrations, including both children and adults who have not yet been registered. The campaign is expected to run for six months.

He added that four pilot registration centers have been established in Mityana, with equipment already deployed at the constituency level. After two weeks, the teams will proceed to the sub-counties to continue the registration process.

Jamadah Lubega Musomogwalema, a resident of Kitinkokola village in Ttamu Division, who successfully renewed his National ID, welcomed the government initiative. He urged authorities to enforce stricter measures against non-Ugandans attempting to fraudulently obtain National IDs.

URN