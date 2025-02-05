Mass burials begin in Goma following deadly M23 insurgency

Goma, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | The process of burying victims killed during the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel insurgency in Goma, North Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has commenced.

According to a report released late last week by the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), and partner organizations, at least 700 people were killed, and 2,800 others were injured in fierce fighting between January 26-30, 2025.

However, local sources claim the number of deaths exceeds 2,000. Over the weekend, 20 more bodies were discovered in the city, which fell under M23 control following the clashes. Among those killed were Major General Peter Cirimwami Nkuba, the military governor of North Kivu province, and 16 South African soldiers who were on the front lines.

On Tuesday evening, workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross were seen burying bodies wrapped in white body bags at Itigi Don Bosco Cemetery in Goma. The burials took place without the presence of relatives or local mourners. Neither the DR Congo government nor the M23 rebels have commented on the burial process. However, on Tuesday, the M23 rebels announced a ceasefire, citing humanitarian concerns.

Despite the recent violence, life is gradually resuming in Goma. On Tuesday, food supplies returned to the city’s markets from surrounding territories, particularly along the Rutshuru-Nyiragongo and Kalehe-Masisi routes, Kanyabayonga-Kiwanja-Kibumba, Kitshanga-Masisi-Centre, and Minova-Kalehe roads. Meanwhile, the DRC government has vowed to launch a counteroffensive to reclaim all areas currently under M23 control.

The M23 insurgency, which resumed in 2022, is led by Bertrand Bisimwa and Emmanuel Sultan Makenga. The rebels initially captured key FARDC positions in Tchanzu and Runoni in Rutshuru territory before advancing to seize the Bunagana border. Since then, vast parts of North Kivu and South Kivu provinces have fallen into rebel hands.

In August 2024, Bisimwa and Makenga strengthened their forces by allying with Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo, the leader of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) and a former chairman of the country’s electoral commission. The coalition has further intensified the insurgency against the DRC government.

The DRC government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels, an allegation that both Rwanda and M23 deny. The rebels claim their fight is against corruption, xenophobia, and discrimination within the Congolese leadership. As tensions remain high, the future of Goma and other rebel-occupied areas hangs in the balance, with the DRC government preparing for another offensive while M23 calls for a ceasefire.

URN