Masindi COVID-19 patient transferred to Hoima regional referral hospital

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A patient who tested Positive to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Masindi district has been transferred to Hoima Regional Referral hospital for specialized medical attention.

The patient who is a police officer attached to Masindi Central police station was confirmed on Saturday through the ongoing health ministry community survey.

The patient is one of the two people who tested positive to COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 85 in the country. A 35-year old Kenyan male truck driver is the second person who tested positive.

Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner (RDC) who also doubles as the Hoima District COVID-19 Taskforce Chairperson told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that they received communication from the Ministry of Health that the Masindi patient should be transferred to the COVID-19 Treatment Unit in Hoima.

According to Kisembo, the patient was transferred on Saturday evening to the unit. He explains that health officials in the district have recalled all the COVID-19 Case management experts who treated the first COVID-19 patient at the Hoima COVID-19 Treatment Unit.

Dr. Rogers Musinguzi, the head of COVID-19 case management committee in Masindi told URN that the Masindi COVID-19 patient was transferred to Hoima Regional Referral hospital following advise from the ministry of health since Hoima had already treated the first case and also has one of the best COVID-19 treatment facilities set up by government.

This will be the second COVID-19 patient to be treated at the Hoima COVID-19 Treatment Unit after a prominent business woman in Hoima who returned from Dubai and tested positive to COVID-19 was admitted and treated from the facility.

*********

URN